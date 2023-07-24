Yastrzemski is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Yastrzemski will be one of three lefty-hitting regulars that will head to the bench with southpaw Tarik Skubal taking the hill for Detroit. Along with Yastrzemski, second baseman Brett Wisely and designated hitter Joc Pederson will also take a seat.
