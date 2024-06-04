Yastrzemski is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Yastrzemski will hit the bench Tuesday as lefty Blake Walston takes the mound for Arizona. Luis Matos will shift to center field while Heliot Ramos and Michael Conforto start in the corner outfield.
