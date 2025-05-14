Yastrzemski is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Yastrzemski's streak of seven consecutive starts will come to an end Wednesday while the Giants stock up on some extra right-handed bats to counter Diamondbacks southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez. Luis Matos will fill in for Yastrzemski in right field, and left fielder Heliot Ramos will replace Yastrzemski as the Giants' leadoff batter.