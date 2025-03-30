Now Playing

Yastrzemski is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Cincinnati, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

He didn't start Saturday with lefty Nick Lodolo on the mound, but the veteran outfielder is sitting again Sunday against Reds righty Nick Martinez. Yastrzemski started in right field Opening Day and went 2-for-4 with two strikeouts.

