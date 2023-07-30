Yastrzemski is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Yastrzemski will begin the contest on the bench while the Red Sox bring a lefty opening pitcher (Brennan Bernardino) to the hill. The right-handed-hitting Austin Slater will draw the start over Yastrzemski in the outfield, though it's possible Yastrzemski enters the game as a replacement for Slater once the Red Sox summon right-handed primary pitcher Nick Pivetta from the bullpen.