Yastrzemski is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Cubs.
Yastrzemski will play against lefties more often than the Giants' other left-handed hitting regular, but he'll begin this one on the bench versus southpaw Jordan Wicks. Luis Matos, Austin Slater and Mitch Haniger will form an all right-handed hitting outfield.
