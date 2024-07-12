Yastrzemski went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Blue Jays.

Yastrzemski came into Thursday's game hitless in his last 11 at-bats, but snapped the streak with an infield single in the fourth inning and doubled down with a solo homer in the ninth frame off Chad Green. Yastrzemski is slashing .225/.302/.407 with eight home runs and a 28.8 percent strikeout rate.