Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Pops 13th homer
Yastrzemski went 1-for-3 with a walk and a three-run home run in Wednesday's 9-5 loss to the A's.
The eighth-inning blast was his second homer in as many games and 13th of the year. Yastrzemski is slashing .267/.322/.513 through his first 68 big-league contests, and including his time at Triple-A Sacramento, the 28-year-old has gone yard 25 times in 2019 after never hitting more than 15 homers in any minor-league season in his career.
