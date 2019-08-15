Yastrzemski went 1-for-3 with a walk and a three-run home run in Wednesday's 9-5 loss to the A's.

The eighth-inning blast was his second homer in as many games and 13th of the year. Yastrzemski is slashing .267/.322/.513 through his first 68 big-league contests, and including his time at Triple-A Sacramento, the 28-year-old has gone yard 25 times in 2019 after never hitting more than 15 homers in any minor-league season in his career.