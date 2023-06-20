Yastrzemski went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three total runs and four total RBI in Monday's 7-4 extra-inning win over the Padres.

Yastrzemski swatted a solo shot to right field in the sixth inning before playing the hero in the 10th with a three-run walk-off blast. It was the first multi-homer game of the season for the outfielder, and the pair of long balls pushed his total to 10 on the campaign. Four of those have come over his past six games, a stretch during which Yastrzemski is batting .308 (8-for-26) with nine runs and 10 RBI.