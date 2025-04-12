Yastrzemski went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs scored during Friday's 9-1 rain-shortened win over the Yankees.

Yastrzemski hit leadoff for the first time this season, knocking a double into right field before coming around to score in the first inning. The veteran outfielder has recorded at least one hit in six straight outings, including a double in each of his last three. Yastrzemski has been stellar to begin the season and currently ranks fifth in the National League in batting average. The 34-year-old is slashing .343/.465/.600 with three home runs, two doubles and six RBI across 43 plate appearances.