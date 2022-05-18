Yastrzemski went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, two RBI and three runs scored in Tuesday's 10-7 win over the Rockies.

Yastrzemski hit fifth Tuesday, and he's started to bounce around the order as the Giants approach full health. The outfielder turned in arguably his most productive game of the year with his first multi-hit effort since May 7. It was his first game with multiple extra-base hits of the year. The 31-year-old outfielder has been solid with a .281/.371/.438 slash line, three home runs, 12 RBI, 15 runs scored and five doubles through 105 plate appearances this season.