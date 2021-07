Yastrzemski went 3-for-5 with an RBI and scored twice in Tuesday's loss to the Cardinals.

The outfielder scored San Francisco's first run of the game in the third inning. Later, he brought the Giants within two via a run-scoring single in the eighth, and he subsequently came around to score the team's final run. Yastrzemski's three-hit effort was his first this season. Despite the productive performance, he is still slashing a disappointing .231/.331/.475 overall.