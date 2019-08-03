Yastrzemski went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, two runs scored and a walk in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Rockies.

Yastrzemski was the heart of the Giants' offense in Friday's game, scoring their first run on a Brandon Crawford fielder's choice in the fourth inning. Yaz then added the go-ahead homer in the fifth inning, his tenth long ball of the year. The 28-year-old is hitting .276/.326/.503 with 34 RBI and 36 runs scored over his first 58 major-league games. The homer extended his hitting streak to six games, during which he's gone 11-for-25 with five RBI and six runs scored.