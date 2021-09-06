Yastrzemski went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Dodgers.

The outfielder had gone just 1-for-19 across his last six games while striking out seven times, so it was a positive sign to see him reach base multiple times. Yastrzemski has struggled at the dish this year with a .220/.302/.450 slash line, but he's swatted 21 home runs with 52 RBI, 64 runs scored and three stolen bases in 460 plate appearances. With Austin Slater (concussion) on the injured list, Yastrzemski doesn't have a natural platoon partner in center field -- he'll likely split time with Steven Duggar, while Kris Bryant or Mauricio Dubon could also start there against southpaws.