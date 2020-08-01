Yastrzemski went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a walk in Friday's 9-2 win over the Rangers.

Yastrzemski smacked a ground rule double in the fourth inning and drew a walk in the fifth, but he wasn't able to come around to score either time. The steal also came in the fifth, his first swiped bag of 2020. The 29-year-old outfielder has hit safely in four straight games (8-for-15) with two homers, three RBI and seven runs scored in that span. He can play all around the outfield -- he's been patrolling center field for much of this season.