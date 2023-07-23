Yastrzemski went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 10-1 loss to the Nationals.

While stolen bases have been up around the majors, Yastrzemski hasn't been one to run more. This was his first successful theft (in three attempts) through 70 contests, though he's also been hampered by a couple of hamstring injuries during the campaign. The outfielder has also endured a brutal slump at the plate in July, hitting just .095 (4-for-42) over 15 contests this month, though he has drawn nine walks. He's slashing .230/.311/.435 with 11 home runs, 30 RBI and 41 runs scored overall.