Yastrzemski (oblique) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Yastrzemski isn't in Friday's lineup against the Padres, but he'll be available off the bench. Mike Tauchman will start in right field and bat eighth. However, manager Gabe Kapler expects Yastrzemski to return to the lineup for the next two games, Slusser reports.
