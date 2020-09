Yastrzemski (calf) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rockies.

Yastrzemski will take a seat for a fourth consecutive game as he continues to nurse a mild right calf strain. He'll hit off a tee and do some short toss Monday, but he won't resume running yet, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Luis Alexander Basabe will start in right field for the series opener against the Rockies.