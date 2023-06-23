Yastrzemski (hamstring) is not in the starting lineup against Arizona on Friday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Yastrzemski will miss at least one more game as he deals with inflammation in his left hamstring. Blake Sabol will get the start in left field while Yastrzemski is on the mend.
