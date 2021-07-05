Yastrzemski isn't starting Monday's game against the Cardinals, Amy Gutierrez of the Giants' official site reports.
Yastrzemski had drawn four consecutive starts, and he went 4-for-16 with two home runs, four RBI, three runs and two walks during that time. He'll get a breather while Jaylin Davis starts in right field and bats seventh.
More News
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Blasts 12th homer•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Cranks long ball•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Back in action Thursday•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Expected back Thursday•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: X-rays on shin return negative•