Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Retreats to bench
Yastrzemski isn't in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Phillies.
Yastrzemski is situated on the bench for the second matchup of the series with a lefty in Drew Smyly slated to toe the rubber. Austin Slater will man right field and bat second in Yastrzemski's stead.
