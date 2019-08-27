Yastrzemski (hand) came off the bench and went 0-for-1 with a strikeout in Monday's 6-4 loss to Arizona.

Yastrzemski was held out of the starting nine after receiving treatment to the hand that he was struck on by a pitch Sunday. The fact that he was able to enter Monday's contest as a pinch hitter bodes well for chances to return to his usual spot in left field as early as Tuesday, but fantasy owners should wait for the official lineups to be released before locking him in. Yaz is slashing a healthy .269/.321/.535 with 17 home runs through 78 games this season.