Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Returns to action
Yastrzemski (back) returned to the lineup Wednesday, leading off and going 1-for-4 in a 6-3 loss to the Pirates.
Yastrzemski's absence from Tuesday's lineup card was initially thought to be a routine day off, but manager Bruce Bochy revealed prior to Wednesday's contest that the outfielder was dealing with lower back soreness, according to Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle. The good news is that the 28-year-old was healthy enough to return to action and remain in the contest for all nine frames. It doesn't sound like the back injury will be an issue for Yastrzemski as we enter the final stretch of the regular season.
