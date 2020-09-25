Yastrzemski (calf) will lead off and play right field for the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Padres, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Yastrzemski didn't start any of the Giants' last seven games, though he did appear off the bench Thursday. He's good to go for the first of Friday's two games, though there's a good chance he won't be asked to start twice in one day immediately after returning to action. The Giants will be happy to get whatever they can out of him in the final four games of a tense playoff race, as he's hitting a strong .283/.389/.550 on the season.