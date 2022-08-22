Yastrzemski went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 9-8 extra-innings win over the Rockies.

Yastrzemski singled and stole second base in the seventh inning before scoring on an Evan Longoria grand slam. In the 11th, Yastrzemski was the initial runner and scored on a Wilmer Flores sacrifice fly, which stood as the winning run. Over his previous eight games, Yastrzemski was mired in an 0-for-26 slump, during which he posted a 4:12 BB:K. He's down to a .208/.306/.376 slash line with 12 home runs, 44 RBI, 53 runs scored and four steals through 109 contests, and it doesn't appear the slump has cost him much playing time -- he's still manager Gave Kapler's preferred center fielder versus right-handed pitchers.