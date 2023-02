Yastrzemski was scratched from the Giants' Cactus League lineup Tuesday due to right knee soreness, Evan Webeck of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

It's believed to be a minor issue. Yaztrzemski had been scheduled to start in center field and bat third against the Padres, but now it'll be Bryce Johnson in center and hitting seventh, with Isan Diaz moving up to the No. 3 spot in the Giants' batting order.