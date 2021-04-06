Yastrzemski was scratched from Monday's lineup against the Padres due to left hand soreness, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Yastrzemski is still battling some soreness in his hand after being struck by a pitch on the last day of spring training, so the Giants will hold him out as a precaution. Austin Slater will shift to right field as a result. Per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Yastremski will be available to hit off the bench if needed.