Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Second straight start
Yastrzemski will start in left field and bat eighth Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The 28-year-old minor-league journeyman made his big-league debut in Saturday's 10-4 loss, going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts while reaching base on a hit-by-pitch. The Giants aren't exactly overflowing with outfield depth, so Yastrzemski looks like he'll get the chance to occupy the large side of platoon, if not handle a full-time role. He'll probably need to produce right away in order to stick on the roster, however.
