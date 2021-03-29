Yastrzemski was sent for X-rays after a pitch hit his hand Monday against the Athletics, but the Giants' medical staff is optimistic about his outlook, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

It sounds as though the Giants believe Yastrzemski has avoided a fracture, though he'll undergo an X-ray anyway just to be sure. If he escapes with nothing worse than a bruise, he should be good to go on Opening Day against the Mariners on Thursday. If he needs a trip to the injured list, at-bats would open up in the outfield corners for Austin Slater and potentially Darin Ruf.