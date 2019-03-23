Yastrzemski was sent from Baltimore to San Francisco on Saturday in exchange for Tyler Herb, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

A 28-year-old with no big-league experience, Yastrzemski doesn't look like a particularly exciting option. He did have a solid .265/.359/.441 line in 94 games for Triple-A Norfolk last season, but he's unlikely to be anything more than organizational depth for the Giants.