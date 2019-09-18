Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Sentimental 20th homer
Yastrzemski went 2-for-7 with a double and his 20th home run of the season in Tuesday's extra-innings win over the Red Sox.
Yastrzemski -- grandson of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski -- made his first ever start at Fenway Park, the venue in which his grandfather called home over his illustrious 23-year career. The 29-year-old rookie was showered with cheers despite donning the road team's uniform, and he responded by reaching the 20-homer plateau in just his 97th game of the season. Yastrzemski did appear to tweak something when he hit a ground-rule double in the 14th inning, but the outfielder was able to stay in the contest and even record another at-bat before his club finally put the Red Sox away in the 15th frame, Hank Schulman of The San Francisco Chronicle reports. Check back to make sure that his injury didn't worsen overnight prior to Wednesday's tilt.
