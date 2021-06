Yastrzemski (thumb) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 30-year-old landed on the injured list June 2 and will rejoin the active roster after being sidelined for the 10-day minimum. Yastrzemski was 3-for-14 with two doubles and four walks over his last five games before suffering the sprained right thumb.