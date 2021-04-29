Yastrzemski (oblique) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, retroactive to April 26.
The 30-year-old was diagnosed with a mild strain in his left oblique earlier in the day, but he'll still require a stint on the injured list. Manager Gabe Kapler previously indicated Yastrzemski would miss five or six games, so there's a realistic chance the outfielder is ready to return when eligible May 7. Newcomer Mike Tauchman will bolster San Francisco's outfield depth and is starting Wednesday after being acquired from the Yankees on Tuesday.
