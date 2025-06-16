Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Singles twice in defeat
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yastrzemski went 2-for-3 with an intentional walk and a run scored in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Dodgers.
Yastrzemski singled on a bunt in the second inning and added another single in the fourth before coming around to score, putting the Giants on the board. The 34-year-old outfielder has logged at least one hit in six straight games after opening the month 0-for-12 with a 1:2 BB:K over 13 plate appearances. During that six-game span, he's slashing .444/.522/.611 with seven RBI, four runs scored, three doubles and a 4:4 BB:K across 23 plate appearances.
