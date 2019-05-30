Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Sinks in order
Yastrzemski will bat eighth and start in right field Thursday against the Marlins, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
Yastrzemski had served as the Giants' No. 2 hitter in the team's previous two matchups with right-handed starting pitchers, but went hitless in eight at-bats between those contests. The lack of production was apparently enough to warrant a drop in the lineup, even with San Francisco facing another righty (Sandy Alcantara) in the series finale. Yastrzemski has gone 3-for-15 since being called up to the big leagues last weekend and could find himself on the outs for an everyday role soon if he doesn't pick up the pace at the plate.
