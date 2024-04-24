Yastrzemski is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

With left-hander Sean Manaea on the hill for the Mets, the lefty-hitting Yastrzemski will get a breather in the series finale. Yastrzemski starred in Tuesday's 5-1 win, going 2-for-3 with a run scored while delivered a two-run single in the fifth inning and plating another run with a single in the seventh.