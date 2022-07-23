Yastrzemski isn't starting Saturday against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Yastrzemski drew starts against left-handed pitchers in two of the last three games, but he'll take a seat with southpaw Julio Urias on the mound for the Dodgers on Saturday. Austin Slater is taking over in center field and leading off.
