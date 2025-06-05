Yastrzemski is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The struggling Yastrzemski will stay on the bench for the third game in a row, with the Giants facing right-handed starting pitchers in all three of those contests. Daniel Johnson will get a second straight start in right field Thursday after Jerar Encarnacion played the position Tuesday. Yastrzemski enters play Thursday in a 3-for-41 freefall at the plate.