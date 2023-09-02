Yastrzemski isn't in the Giants' lineup Saturday against San Diego, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Yastrzemski will retreat to the bench as Blake Snell toes the slab for the Padres. Wade Meckler, Austin Slater and Mitch Haniger will make up San Francisco's outfield Saturday.
More News
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Goes deep Thursday•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Returns from injured list•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Likely to return Wednesday•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Could return for Cincinnati series•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Running bases Friday•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Taking part in workouts•