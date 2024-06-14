Yastrzemski isn't in the Giants' lineup for Friday's game against the Angels, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The lefty-hitting Yastrzemski will take a seat as the lefty-throwing Tyler Anderson starts on the bump for the Halos. In his place, Austin Slater will start in right field and bat in the leadoff spot.
