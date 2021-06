Yastrzemski (shin) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Yastrzemski suffered a bruised right shin when he fouled a pitch off himself Monday and will be sidelined for at least one game. The 30-year-old will also have Wednesday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery before missing additional time, so it's not a major surprise to see the Giants expressing caution. Mike Tauchman will start in right field Tuesday in his place.