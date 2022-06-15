Yastrzemski is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Yastrzemski has a .724 OPS through 12 games in June and will take a seat Tuesday with lefty Kris Bubic on the mound for Kansas City. Austin Slater will man center field and bat leadoff.
