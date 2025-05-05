Yastrzemski is not in the Giants' starting lineup against the Cubs on Monday.

The lefty-hitting Yastrzemski will avoid the southpaw matchup against Carmen Mlodzinski on Monday as the Giants start Heliot Ramos, Jung Hoo Lee and Luis Matos in the outfield. Yastrzemski has recorded at least two hits in five of his last 10 games, and over that span he has gone 12-for-39 with six runs scored, two home runs and six RBI.