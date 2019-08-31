Yastrzemski is not in the lineup Saturday against the Padres.

Yastrzemski will give way to Austin Slater in right field Saturday as the Giants go with an all right-handed-hitting outfield against left-hander Joey Lucchesi. Since the All-Star break, Yastrzemski is slashing .286/.343/.615 with 13 home runs and 32 RBI in 44 games.