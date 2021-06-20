Yastrzemski went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 13-6 loss to the Phillies.
He took Aaron Nola deep in the first inning, staking the Giants to a 2-1 lead, but San Francisco's offense simply couldn't keep pace. It's Yastrzemski's second long ball in nine games since returning from a thumb injury, a stretch during which he's batting .290 (9-for-31), but on the season the 30-year-old has a .233/.341/.481 slash line with eight homers and 24 RBI through 54 contests.
