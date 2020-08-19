Yastrzemski went 1-for-3 with two walks and a solo home run Tuesday against the Angels.

Yastrzemski led off the game with a home run to right for his sixth long ball of the season. The knock was enough to extend his hitting streak to six games, during which he's gone 9-for-24 with two home runs, seven RBI and four runs scored. Overall, Yastrzemski is hitting .311/.436/.656 across 110 plate appearances.