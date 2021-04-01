Yastrzemski (hand) will start Thursday's game against the Mariners, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Yastrzemski dealt with a hand injury late in camp, but his X-rays came back negative. Manager Gabe Kapler said Wednesday that he was confident that Yastrzemski would start against Seattle on Opening Day, and Yastrzemski confirmed Thursday that he'll be in the starting lineup. The 30-year-old appeared in 15 spring games this year and slashed .300/.349/.675 with four home runs and nine RBI.
More News
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Likely to play Thursday•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: X-rays bring good news•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Sent for X-rays•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Exits after pitch hits hand•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Wielding hot bat in spring•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Homers in return•