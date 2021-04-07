Yastrzemski went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Padres.

Yastrzemski couldn't find the same magic he had the night before as he went hitless for the third time in five games this season. The 30-year-old has not been seeing the ball well thus far as he currently sports a 42.1 percent strikeout rate which is well above his average since he entered the majors in 2019.