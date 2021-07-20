Yastrzemski went 0-for-5 with a stolen base in Monday's 7-2 win over the Giants.
Yastrzemski's only time reaching base was due to a fielder's choice and he ended up swiping second base before the inning concluded. The 30-year-old has put up a pair of two-hit performances as well as a pair of goose eggs at the plate in four games since the All-Star break. For the year, he's slashing .235/.334/.478 with 14 homers, 38 RBI, 46 runs scored and a 34:67 BB:K over 314 plate appearances. He's on pace for his lowest batting average since entering the big leagues in 2019, largely in part because of his .260 BABIP.