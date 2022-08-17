Yastrzemski is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Yastrzemski started the past 11 games and will head to the bench for Wednesday's contest. Austin Slater will receive a rare start against a right-handed pitcher with Zach Davies on the mound for Arizona.
More News
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Hits homer, double in win•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Busts slump with two homers•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: On bench versus lefty•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Sits against southpaw•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Back in lineup Wednesday•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Sitting again Tuesday•